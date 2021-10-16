Eid Milad un Nabi preparations gaining momentum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :As the Muslim citizens of the country including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are ready to celebrate fast approaching religious festival of Eid Milad-un Nabi (PBUH), the demand for traditional food and multicolor light business is gaining momentum.

According to a recent report aired on ptv news, the demand of illumination LED multicolor lights and catering business is on rise in connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (peace be upon him).ing twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Like previous year, this year too, traditional food orders through online catering business is in high demand where a large quantity of these items are being prepared and sharing with the family, friends neighbors and the unprivileged.

According to retailers selling illuminated lights, in connection with the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and its significance with respect to the greatest, noble and most respectable personality on earth, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) citizens have started illuminating houses, bungalows, bazaars, markets, mosques and offices with colorful buntings, lights where the sale of these items gone up.

The vendors have established a number of stalls at every nook and corner besides processions routes and offering banners, badges, stickers and flags to attract the citizens specially kids, said a retailer while talking to a private news channel.

As the celebrations are reaching to its peak people are distributing free food and drinks among relatives, poor and needy masses. On the other hand catering business also rises to fulfill the demand of citizens during the month of Rabi ul Awwal, said a citizen.

Food catering shop also claimed that many families prepare food like, 'biryani, plao and zarda' for distribution in Milad processions and we are getting huge demand of food delivery orders even through our online platform to fulfill the needs of the citizens, said a shopkeeper offering services online.

