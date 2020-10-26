UrduPoint.com
Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Preparations In Full Swing; City Being Decorated Beautifully

Mon 26th October 2020

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi preparations in full swing; city being decorated beautifully

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) are in full swing in Rawalpindi city and adjoining areas.

The city is beautifully being decorated and all the arrangements are being finalized to celebrate the birth of holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in a befitting manner and with religious fervour.

The roads, streets and buildings in the town are being decorated by the faithful with colourful lights and buntings.

A number of programmes are being chalked out to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion. Different Naat committees in the city are organizing Naat competitions to celebrate 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.

Like every year, the government and religious organizations have planned a number of activities to celebrate the annual event.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi would be observed with religious fervor and respect on Oct 30 (Friday). As a tradition, Milad-un-Nabi processions would be held in all areas of the town.

Strict Security arrangements would be made to ensure the security of the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Punjab government has directed to all District and Tehsil administration officers to take strict security measures in this regard.

In this connection the main procession of Milad-un-Nabi would start in the morning from Bunni Chowk and after passing from Circular road, Waris Khan, Murree road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal road, Fowara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, would end at central Jamia Mosque Rawalpindi.

The district administration has finalized plan for the security of the faithful on Eid Milad-un-Nabi. The entry of Tractor trolley, trucks and other heavy vehicles would be prohibited at the route of the main procession.

Ulema and people belonging to different sects of life have also been urged to play their role in maintaining law and order and would foil nefarious designs of the miscreants.

The city district government would set up a control room for the surveillance of the processions and reviewing security arrangements.

