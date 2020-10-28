UrduPoint.com
Eid Milad-un-Nabi Preparations In Full Swing In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations in full swing in Abbottabad

To celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Hazara division Wednesday preparations are in full swing and gained momentum with great respect and religious enthusiasm

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :To celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Hazara division Wednesday preparations are in full swing and gained momentum with great respect and religious enthusiasm.

People have started decorating and illuminating offices, bazaars and houses with colorful buntings, banners and fancy lights buntings.

Residents of Abbottabad have also scheduled a daylong programme for Eid Milad-un-Nabi on 30th October those would be started with special prayers in mosques for unity.

To pay rich tribute to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) people are arranging conferences, Majalis and meetings.

Different organizations including religious, social and cultural have also finalized programmes for 'Milad' and 'Seerat' meetings where speakers will highlight various aspects of the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him).

District Administrations of the region and police department also made special arrangements for the Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations and chalked out special traffic and security plans for the Milad Procession in the cities.

