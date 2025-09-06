Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession held in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Central Seerat Committee on Saturday organized the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession in Attock, commemorating the 1500-year anniversary of this blessed occasion. Over 135 Milad parties participated in the grand event, showcasing their zeal and devotion to the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The procession was led by prominent figures, including Member of the National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza.

Prior to the procession, an annual ceremony was held at the District Council Hall, where devotees recited Na'atia poetry, paying tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The ceremony set the tone for the grand procession, which was beautifully decorated with colorful flags, illuminations, and artistic stages.

As the procession made its way through the city, the air was filled with continuous recitations of Darood-o-Salaam. Citizens and Milad parties organized various gatherings along the route, demonstrating their love and respect for the Prophet (PBUH).

On this occasion, the Seerat Committee distributed prizes and performed the flag-hoisting ceremony of Eid Milad-un-Nabi , marking the culmination of the event. Special prayers were offered for the peace, prosperity, and unity of the country and the Muslim Ummah, reflecting the spirit of the occasion.

The procession followed its traditional route and concluded at Deen Plaza near Girls High school, leaving a lasting impression on the attendees.

