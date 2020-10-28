UrduPoint.com
Eid Milad-un-Nabi Rally Held In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:18 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi rally held in Sukkur

The Jammat Muslmeem Sukkur took out Milad rally from Bhutta Road to Minara Road here on Wednesday where Hundreds of people participated in the rally

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Jammat Muslmeem Sukkur took out Milad rally from Bhutta Road to Minara Road here on Wednesday where Hundreds of people participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in connection of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

Addressing the participants, Dr Saeed Awan urged Muslims to get united to foil conspiracies of enemies. "Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) gives a lesson of peace, love and brotherhood," he added.

