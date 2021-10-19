UrduPoint.com

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Celebrated In City With Religious Sanctity

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated in city with religious sanctity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated with religious zeal and reverence here in Hyderabad like other parts of the country on Tuesday (12th Rabi-ul Awal).

A large number of people participated in Milad rallies brought out from different areas of City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural talukas which joined the main procession taken out out by Anjuman Fidaiyan-e- Mustafa from Siray Ghat area that culminated at Kohinoor Chowk in the evening where Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference was organized.

The participants, while holding green flags, placards, banners recite Darood-o-Salam and Naat to pay homage to the last Prophet (PBUH).

The district administration devised a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace and brotherhood while cellphone services remained suspended to avoid any untoward incident.

As many as 3000 police personnel and officers with additional contingents of other law enforcing agencies were deployed for the security of the Milad processions and Masajid while cleanliness arrangements had been ensured to facilitate the participants of Milad rallies processions.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Amir Sadozai personally monitored the security measures during Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

Meanwhile, special camps and Sabeels were set up by different religious and social organizations at several places to provide facilities to the faithful.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad Ghat Qasimabad Anjuman From

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

3 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

46 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

3 hours ago
 Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to b ..

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Amba ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.