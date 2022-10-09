Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated in Dera with religious fervour

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated with religious fervour in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

Different ceremonies were held in this connection and 16 processions were also taken out from different areas of the district. The Ulema and other speakers asked the people to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to get success in this world and the hereafter.

Out of total 16 processions taken out across the district, 02 major processions were taken out in Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil, 09 in Paharpur, one in Kulachi and two each in Yarik and Paroa.

The main Milad procession was taken out from Haqnawaz Park and culminated at Hafiz Jamal ground after passing through its routes including Topanwala Bazaar, Grass market, Kalan Bazar and Chowgala. Maulana Ghulam Fareed, Qari Omair Farooqi, Chaudhry Jameel Ahmad and Chaudhry Shafeeq were leading this procession.

The second procession was taken out from Jamia Masjid Taj, Town Hall. This procession was led by Syed Nazakat Hussain Gilani and Sahibzada Abid Farooqi and participated by Haji Abdul Haleem Qasooriya besides a large number of Jamaat members.