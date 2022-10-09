UrduPoint.com

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Celebrated In Dera With Religious Fervour

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated in Dera with religious fervour

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated with religious fervour in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

Different ceremonies were held in this connection and 16 processions were also taken out from different areas of the district. The Ulema and other speakers asked the people to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to get success in this world and the hereafter.

Out of total 16 processions taken out across the district, 02 major processions were taken out in Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil, 09 in Paharpur, one in Kulachi and two each in Yarik and Paroa.

The main Milad procession was taken out from Haqnawaz Park and culminated at Hafiz Jamal ground after passing through its routes including Topanwala Bazaar, Grass market, Kalan Bazar and Chowgala. Maulana Ghulam Fareed, Qari Omair Farooqi, Chaudhry Jameel Ahmad and Chaudhry Shafeeq were leading this procession.

The second procession was taken out from Jamia Masjid Taj, Town Hall. This procession was led by Syed Nazakat Hussain Gilani and Sahibzada Abid Farooqi and participated by Haji Abdul Haleem Qasooriya besides a large number of Jamaat members.

Related Topics

World Dera Ismail Khan Sunday Market Mosque From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

28 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

1 day ago
 Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove N ..

Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity of Special Operation ..

1 day ago
 Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for su ..

Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for suffering humanity: Prime Minist ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.