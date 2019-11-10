Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated in KP

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged districts with religious zeal and passions.

Mosques, shrines, buildings and streets were illuminated with electric lights, flags and decorated with green buntings. Number of people proceeded with the processions on motorcycles, cars and by foot.

People were carrying flags and banners and recited Durood-o-Salaam while Naats recited during processions to express their love with the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Special security arrangements were made by District Police and police personnel accompanied the procession throughout the route.

The speakers on the occasion said that the sacred life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) teaches us about simplicity, tolerance, forgiveness, honesty, justice and much more.

They said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awal), is the day dedicated to the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad Prophet (SAW) and is celebrating not only in Pakistan but across the world because our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) was born on this day.

The speakers said that the message of peace, love, mercy, sacrifice, human dignity, dialogue, diversity, and coexistence is the most important message taught by Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The 12th Rabi-ul-Awal (third month of the Islami Hijra Calendar) is the day when last Prophet of Allah (PBUH) was born in Makkah and his arrival to this physical world ushered in a new era of humanism and justice and gave complete of life to mankind. He showed the right path to the universe and His existence was a blessing for all.