UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Celebrated Religious Zeal, Fervor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated religious zeal, fervor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Like the other parts of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated with religious zeal and fervor here on Friday.

All the roads, streets, houses, buildings, shopping malls, mosques in the city were illuminated with colorful lights and buntings. Similarly, the government and semi-government buildings and offices were also decorated beautifully.

The main procession of Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was taken out from Jamia Masjid Road which passed through its traditional routes, Circular Road, Waris Khan, Murree Road, Committee Chowk,Liaquat Bagh, Iqbal Road, Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar and Eidgah Sharif, Sadiqabad, Adaila Road, Dhamial, Hayyal, Jorian, Gulshanabad, Morgah, Pirwadhai, IJP Road, Commercial Market, Saddar, Murree Road, Chah Sultan and culminated at same point amid foolproof security.

The participants were holding models of Khana Kahba and Masjid-e-Nabvi besides reciting Naat Sharif and Qirat. While, different Naat and Milad Committees arranged Naat and Qirat competitions in almost all the areas.

The winners have been awarded with cash prizes, trophies and other gifts.

Religious scholars and Ulema highlighted the significance of the occasion and urged the people to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) to achieve success in life as well as the life hereafter.

The speakers also strongly condemned of blasphemous caricatures in France.

The people set up 'langars' and 'sabeels' of sweet water/milk at different points of procession routes on the occasion whereas tea and 'qehwa' was also served among the devotees.

Tight security arrangements were made by the police following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas by deputing over 3000 policemen to avoid any untoward incident while no person was allowed to stand on rooftops of the buildings along the processions' routes.

The participants of the processions were passed through walk-through gates to avoid any untoward incident. CCTV cameras were also installed on the routes of main processions to monitor the movement of suspect elements.

The city traffic police diverted all the traffic on alternative routes to facilitate the participants of the processions as per traffic plan announced by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar.

All the routes of the processions were cleaned by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC).

Rescue 1122 remained on high alert to deal emergency situation. As many as 400 rescuers were deployed on the occasion.

Earlier, the government has announced to observe an Ishq-e-Rasool (SAW) week starting 12 Rabi-ul-Awal comprising conferences and Milad programs across the country.

Related Topics

Police Murree France Company Road Traffic Alert Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Same Saddar Bagh Rescue 1122 Market Mosque All From Government

Recent Stories

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

5 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

8 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

8 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.