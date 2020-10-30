Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated religious zeal, fervor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Like the other parts of the country, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated with religious zeal and fervor here on Friday.

All the roads, streets, houses, buildings, shopping malls, mosques in the city were illuminated with colorful lights and buntings. Similarly, the government and semi-government buildings and offices were also decorated beautifully.

The main procession of Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was taken out from Jamia Masjid Road which passed through its traditional routes, Circular Road, Waris Khan, Murree Road, Committee Chowk,Liaquat Bagh, Iqbal Road, Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar and Eidgah Sharif, Sadiqabad, Adaila Road, Dhamial, Hayyal, Jorian, Gulshanabad, Morgah, Pirwadhai, IJP Road, Commercial Market, Saddar, Murree Road, Chah Sultan and culminated at same point amid foolproof security.

The participants were holding models of Khana Kahba and Masjid-e-Nabvi besides reciting Naat Sharif and Qirat. While, different Naat and Milad Committees arranged Naat and Qirat competitions in almost all the areas.

The winners have been awarded with cash prizes, trophies and other gifts.

Religious scholars and Ulema highlighted the significance of the occasion and urged the people to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) to achieve success in life as well as the life hereafter.

The speakers also strongly condemned of blasphemous caricatures in France.

The people set up 'langars' and 'sabeels' of sweet water/milk at different points of procession routes on the occasion whereas tea and 'qehwa' was also served among the devotees.

Tight security arrangements were made by the police following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas by deputing over 3000 policemen to avoid any untoward incident while no person was allowed to stand on rooftops of the buildings along the processions' routes.

The participants of the processions were passed through walk-through gates to avoid any untoward incident. CCTV cameras were also installed on the routes of main processions to monitor the movement of suspect elements.

The city traffic police diverted all the traffic on alternative routes to facilitate the participants of the processions as per traffic plan announced by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar.

All the routes of the processions were cleaned by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC).

Rescue 1122 remained on high alert to deal emergency situation. As many as 400 rescuers were deployed on the occasion.

Earlier, the government has announced to observe an Ishq-e-Rasool (SAW) week starting 12 Rabi-ul-Awal comprising conferences and Milad programs across the country.