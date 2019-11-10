Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated with religious fervor

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Prestigious rallies and processions were taken out throughout the district to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious fervor.

Hundreds of thousands of lovers of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) participated in the rallies and recited Naats.

The rallies on marched city roads in Nawabshah, Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed, Daulatpur and other towns of the district.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.

Special prayers were offered at Fajr for prosperity and solidarity of Pakistan.