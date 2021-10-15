UrduPoint.com

Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW) Ceremonies Held In Multan, Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 04:17 PM

Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW) ceremonies held in Multan, Muzaffargarh

Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW) celebrations were carried out in districts Multan and Muzaffargarh with religious zeal and fervour on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW) celebrations were carried out in districts Multan and Muzaffargarh with religious zeal and fervour on Friday.

In Multan, a ceremony of milad was arranged at Central Prison and Sanat Zar simultaneously where a large number of participants hailing across the city gathered to hold participation.

Naat competitions were conducted at sports Complex and E-library as well. They were attended by students of different age and academic disciplines came from local schools and colleges.

A grand ceremony of Darud-o-Salam was held at Shah Rukn Alam College for Women to pay tribute to grandeur of the last Prophet who emerged as blessing not only for masses, entire species of the universe.

A Seerat Conference was organized at Municipal Committee Shujabad to shower praise with offering gratitude to great services offered by Him (PBUH) in the world.

Meanwhile, mehfil milad program was also arranged in connection with 'Ten-day Shan Rehmatul Alameen' under auspices of district government Muzaffargarh at its district council hall here.

Famous naat reciters including Ghulam Asghar, Shukat Qadri, Farhan Qadri, Kaleemullah and others held praise of Messenger of God (PBUH).

ADC Finance and Planning Aftab Hussain said on the occasion that aim of the celebration was that we should make teachings of the Holy Prophet as part of our common lives.

He said not only we can improve our worldly lives by following Quran and Sunnah, it would help to salvage us in hereafter.

AC Abida Farid also addressed in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Multan World Sports Muzaffargarh Shujabad Women God From Government

Recent Stories

South Korea Extends Social Distancing Measures Unt ..

South Korea Extends Social Distancing Measures Until November - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Public holiday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Public holiday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

4 minutes ago
 Next Meeting of CIS Heads of State Scheduled for O ..

Next Meeting of CIS Heads of State Scheduled for October 14, 2022 in Nur-Sultan

4 minutes ago
 Deadly blasts hit Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's K ..

Deadly blasts hit Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar

4 minutes ago
 DMC Korangi launches plantation campaign

DMC Korangi launches plantation campaign

4 minutes ago
 142 acres state land worth Rs 200 mln retrieved

142 acres state land worth Rs 200 mln retrieved

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.