Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW) ceremonies held in Multan, Muzaffargarh

Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW) celebrations were carried out in districts Multan and Muzaffargarh with religious zeal and fervour on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW) celebrations were carried out in districts Multan and Muzaffargarh with religious zeal and fervour on Friday.

In Multan, a ceremony of milad was arranged at Central Prison and Sanat Zar simultaneously where a large number of participants hailing across the city gathered to hold participation.

Naat competitions were conducted at sports Complex and E-library as well. They were attended by students of different age and academic disciplines came from local schools and colleges.

A grand ceremony of Darud-o-Salam was held at Shah Rukn Alam College for Women to pay tribute to grandeur of the last Prophet who emerged as blessing not only for masses, entire species of the universe.

A Seerat Conference was organized at Municipal Committee Shujabad to shower praise with offering gratitude to great services offered by Him (PBUH) in the world.

Meanwhile, mehfil milad program was also arranged in connection with 'Ten-day Shan Rehmatul Alameen' under auspices of district government Muzaffargarh at its district council hall here.

Famous naat reciters including Ghulam Asghar, Shukat Qadri, Farhan Qadri, Kaleemullah and others held praise of Messenger of God (PBUH).

ADC Finance and Planning Aftab Hussain said on the occasion that aim of the celebration was that we should make teachings of the Holy Prophet as part of our common lives.

He said not only we can improve our worldly lives by following Quran and Sunnah, it would help to salvage us in hereafter.

AC Abida Farid also addressed in the ceremony.