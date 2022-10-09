UrduPoint.com

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Processions Concluded Peacefully Amid Tight Security

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions concluded peacefully amid tight security

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :All the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions were concluded peacefully in Dera Ismail Khan amid tight security provided by the district police on Sunday.

A total of 16 processions were taken out across the district including 02 major processions were taken out in Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil, 09 in Paharpur, one in Kulachi and two each in Yarik and Paroa.

The district police deployed over 4,000 police officers and personnel for the security of the processions.

According to a spokesman of the district Police, the district was divided into five sectors and a DSP rank officer was made Incharge of each sector.

Besides DPO, four SPs, 74 Sub Inspectors, 52 Assistant Sub inspectors performed their duties on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.

Additional SP Dera Javed Awan visited various areas and procession routes and checked the security arrangements. All the routes of processions were sealed while the police personnel in uniform as well as in white dress and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were deployed on these routes.

Besides, all the Circle SDPOs including Iqbal Baloch of City Circle, Hafiz Muhammad Adnan of Sadar Circle, Fazal Raheem of Paharpur circle and Abid Iqbal Khan of Paroa circle checked the security arrangements.

