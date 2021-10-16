UrduPoint.com

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) To Be Celebrated With Great Reverence: Sheikh

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) to be celebrated with great reverence: Sheikh

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) would be celebrated in a grand manner across the country with religious fervor and respect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) would be celebrated in a grand manner across the country with religious fervor and respect.

Talking to media, he said that all arrangements had been finalized for holding the functions on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal including at Convention Center where the Prime Minister would address.

He added various events had been planned in twin cities as Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions and rallies would be arranged in Rawalpindi and Islamabad besides number of other activities to celebrate the day.

Sheikh Rashid said, "Things were moving in the right direction and there was no question on political stability. Country's enemies will fail to fulfill their wishes." He said that the present government will complete its tenure and democratic and security institutions will get further strength during the tenure of this government.

He said that the issue of inflation was connected with the changing international economic situation as no one in the government wants inflation in the country.

He added the trend of increasing prices of petroleum, edible oil, wheat and other edible items in the international markets had repercussions.

He said that the long-lasting peace in Afghanistan was a prerequisite for stability in the region and the international world.

He said that peace in Afghanistan was a must for peace in Pakistan and that Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said that the things were changing in the region and Pakistan being a responsible state would fulfill its responsibility of national security while meeting international expectations as a major country in the region with the objective to strengthen peace in Afghanistan.

He added international world knows that Pakistan is a responsible country in the region. "We want peace in Afghanistan and are ready to support on humanitarian grounds." He said that the international community should support the Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.

Talking about development projects in Rawalpindi, the minister said that Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had inaugurated third university in the city while work on Ring Road will begin soon.

He said that three universities had been established in Rawalpindi while several educational institutions had been setup in poor areas of the city.

He said that the present government had finalized the Nallah Lai project as the inaugural ceremony of the project will be held on December 25. He added Mother and Child hospital project will also be started before December 25.

