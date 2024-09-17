Eid Milad-un Nabi (SAWS) celebrated with religious zeal in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWS) was celebrated with religious zeal and fervor in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Sibi, Bolan, Kohlu and other areas.

The followers offered special prayer in mosques in the morning for unity and solidarity of the Ummah and the country.

The day dawned with 21-gun salute in the provincial capital. The Eid Milad-un Nabi (SAWS) processions were taken out in entire districts headquarters in the province.

The provincial capital was decorated with colorful banners and buntings while mosques and other major public and private buildings were illuminated with colorful lights giving festive look.

A large number of contingents of law enforcement agencies were deployed at respective routes of procession to ensure security measures in the area.

All the processions in connection with the celebration of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (Peace be upon him) in the provincial capital Quetta came to an end peacefully.

On this occasion, strict security arrangements have been made in provincial capital Quetta, on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal,

The Eid Milad-ul-Nabi was celebrated with religious devotion and respect. The main procession was take out from Mian Ismail Masjid Toghi Road Quetta.

Apart from this, more than 13 small and large processions including Wafar Road, Killi Qambrani, Sariab Road, Joint Road, Manojan Road, Jail Road, Faqir Muhammad Road, Qawary Road were carried out.

All these processions gathered at Bacha Khan Chowk where the scholars shed light on the life of the Holy Prophet.

Scholars greeted entire Muslims on this auspicious day and highlighted various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (SAWS).

They called upon the people to follow the footsteps and teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAWS). His teachings could only lead to right path and success in the world as well as in the hereafter. His life is a practical demonstration of the teachings of the Quran.

They said the Holy Prophet (SAWS) is a perfect human model not only for the believers but for the entire mankind. His life and piety of character always offer practical solutions to all problems that confront people of all times.

They said that we should try our best to support the orphans and the poor financially and follow the great character and teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

Time demands that we should spread love, brotherhood, tolerance and goodness among all human beings regardless of race or color, they noted.