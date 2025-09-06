Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) Celebrated With Religious Zeal In DIKhan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 07:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was observed with great religious zeal and fervor in Dera Ismail Khan district on Saturday to mark the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).
Special prayers were offered in mosques for the unity of the Muslim Ummah, peace, progress, and prosperity of the country. Ceremonies and gatherings were organized across the district, while a large number of processions were also taken out with participants expressing their deep reverence and affection for the Holy Prophet (SAWW).
Religious scholars and ulema, addressing different gatherings, urged the people to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) in their daily lives and to pass on the message of peace, tolerance, and brotherhood to the coming generations.
Three major processions were held in Dera Ismail Khan city.
The first procession started from Haq Nawaz Park and concluded at Hafiz Jamal Maidan Mosque. The central and largest procession of the city began from Taj Masjid and ended at Milad Park after passing through its traditional routes, while the third procession was taken out from Kasuria House on Multan Road and culminated at Haq Nawaz Park.
Throughout the processions, participants raised slogans welcoming the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (SAWW). The city resonated with chants of “Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah” and “Marhaba Ya Rasool Allah,” while naat reciters paid homage through naats and scholars highlighted different aspects of Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW).
The district police made foolproof security arrangements for the peaceful observance of the occasion. Around 1,000 police personnel were deployed along procession routes, at entry and exit points, and on rooftops to ensure the safety of participants.
Bomb Disposal Squad teams were stationed along the routes, while complete sweeping operations were carried out before the processions. Walkthrough gates and checking points were installed at different locations.
District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada personally supervised the security arrangements and expressed his resolve that police were committed to providing a peaceful environment to citizens during all religious events.
