Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrated with religious zeal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Like other part of the country the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) was celebrated with religious zeal and zest in the provincial capital here on Sunday.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Muslim Ummah and their unity, solidarity, progress.

The Parks & Horticultre Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani while giving reception to a Millad procession taken out from Begum Kot arae, has said that the Life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) provided complete guidance of life in this world and hereafter.

Various Mahaafil-e-Milad were held in different parts of the city while Eid-Miladun Nabi (SAWW), the faithful taken out big and small processions.

The city was giving bridal look as the streets, roads, bazaars, shopping centres, and government buildings were beautifully decorated and illuminated with colourful lights on 12th Rabiul Awal.