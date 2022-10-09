Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW): Shah Mahmood Qureshi congrats citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi congratulated the masses for observing Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) with religious fervour.

Talking to media persons here, he stated that the whole city was decorated by the people to welcome the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

He stressed the need to foil foreign cultural invasion.

We should follow teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to gain all sorts of success not only in the world but hereafter.

Qureshi lamented that the Indian government imposed restrictions on Kashmiri Muslims for taking out processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). The people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are not allowed to mark the birthday celebrations of the holy (Prophet Peace Be Upon Him), stated Qureshi.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also voiced for maximum help towards the flood hit people.