UrduPoint.com

Eid Milad-un-Nabi To Be Celebrated On Tuesday With Religious Fervor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:49 PM

Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated on Tuesday with religious fervor

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, a day of spiritual significance in Islam, would be celebrated across the country on Tuesday with a traditional zeal and fervor, renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the Islamic principles and disseminate teachings of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Eid Milad-un-Nabi, a day of spiritual significance in Islam, would be celebrated across the country on Tuesday with a traditional zeal and fervor, renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the Islamic principles and disseminate teachings of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

Already announced a public holiday, the day would dawn with a 31 and 21 gun salute in the Federal and provincial capitals, respectively, following a night of Mehfil-e-Naat, conferences, and fireworks.

Special prayers would be offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of islam and religious teachings, unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

State and religious organisations, Milad committees and individuals have planned a number of activities including processions, seminars, conferences and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.

Distribution of sweets, food has been planned in markets, schools, colleges, orphanages, among disabled, handicapped persons and others.

In Islamabad, the Central Milad Procession would be taken out from Bhutto cricket Ground, near Sitara Market , Sector G-7.

Numerous small processions would join the main procession. The Milad procession would culminate at the shrine of the father of Hazrat Imam Barri situated at Aabpara.

Local Milad committees have chalked out a comprehensive plan to take out Eid Milad-un-Nabi PBUH processions across the country.

Provincial and District Seerat Committees have already finalized the plan to organize Seerat Majjalis. Naat Khawani, speeches by Ulema on Seerat topics particularity the topic of this year's National Seerat Conference, Seerat quiz, etcetera.

Streets and roads, as well as bazaars, shopping centres, government and private buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi PBUH.

Many vendors have set up colourful stalls with a unique collection of badges, stickers, flags, and banners inscribed with religious slogans to pay respect and reverence to the Holy Prophet PBUH.

Federal and provincial governments have already prepared contingency security plans with coordination of other law enforcement agencies to guard the processions and other events to be held on the day.

Newspapers, magazines,TV and radio channels have arranged special Naatia Musharia, Naat Khawani and quiz programme on Seerat.

The best articles presented in the Seerat Conferences would be broadcast on Radio and tv along with informatory introduction of best Seerat Books in urdu and regional languages.

Related Topics

Cricket Islamabad Progress Market Muslim Event TV From Government Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development ..

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development journey: UAE ministers

5 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Arab Governors’ meetings wit ..

UAE participates in Arab Governors’ meetings with WBG, IMF chiefs

35 minutes ago
 Transporters, shop keepers fined for SOP violation ..

Transporters, shop keepers fined for SOP violation

1 minute ago
 Syrian Constitutional Committee Group to Hold 3 Mo ..

Syrian Constitutional Committee Group to Hold 3 More Meetings Before Year-End - ..

1 minute ago
 CM Punjab women hockey : Punjab (C), Wapda, Railwa ..

CM Punjab women hockey : Punjab (C), Wapda, Railways and Army teams make it semi ..

1 minute ago
 CDA holds Mehfil.e.Sama at Lake View Park

CDA holds Mehfil.e.Sama at Lake View Park

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.