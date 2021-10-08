UrduPoint.com

Eid Milad-un- Nabi To Be Celebrated With Religious Fervour: Minister

Fri 08th October 2021 | 04:48 PM

Energy minister Dr Akhtar Malik said CM Punjab has announced to celebrate the event of Milad-un Nabi Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad(PBUH) in the month of Rabi-ul-Awal with religious fervour and conventional zeal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Energy minister Dr Akhtar Malik said CM Punjab has announced to celebrate the event of Milad-un Nabi Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad(PBUH) in the month of Rabi-ul-Awal with religious fervour and conventional zeal.

Addressing press conference here Friday, the minister said series of ceremonies would be arranged in the wake of the holy birthday in the district.

He offered congratulations to masses on eve of birthday of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"It is never enough for us to be thankful that we are followers of the beloved Prophet, he said.

" He said Naat recitation competition would be conducted at district level as well to mark the event.

DC Amir Kareem said on the occasion that a concrete security plan was devised for processions which were scheduled to be passed from different routes of the city.

He said organizers of the processions were taken into confidence over security matters with routes through which processions would be passed on 12th Rabi ul Awal.

The DC said buildings of the city would be illuminated by colourful lights.

