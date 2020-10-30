EId Miladun Nabi celebrated in Ghotki

(@FahadShabbir)

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Eid Miladul Nabi (SAW) on Friday was celebrated with reverence and enthusiasm in Ghotki, Dehrki, Obauro, Mirpur Mathelo and other towns and villages of the district. The milad rallies were brought out with participation of a large number of citizens including children.

The participants of the rallies were reciting 'Darood o Salam' and chanting slogans of 'Marhaba Marhaba' to express their reverence for the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Routes of the processions, streets, markets, prominent public places, government and private buildings were illuminated and decorated with green flags, banners and buntings. Strict security measures were adopted to ensure maintenance of law and order by deployment of heavy contingents of police and rangers.