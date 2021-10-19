UrduPoint.com

Eid Miladun Nabi Celebrated In Pakistani Embassies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Embassies of Pakistan in different capitals of the world celebrated Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) on Tuesday with traditional zeal and fervour.

The day was celebrated in the embassies of Tanzania, Canada, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Denmark, Kyrgyzstan, Japan, Egypt, India, China, France and Italy.

Ambassadors and speakers highlighted various aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Prayers were offered for the country and Muslim Ummah and Naats were recited.

On the auspicious occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi celebrated Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) at the High Commission's premises.

The High Commission's building and the Chancery mosque were decorated and illuminated at night to mark this revered occasion.

Officers and staff of the High Commission attended Mehfil-e-Milad at the Chancery's mosque. Tilawat and Naat recitation competition was held. Chargé d'Affaires distributed prizes among the children. Special prayers were offered for peace and prosperity of the country and the world as a whole.

The High Commission, on this occasion, wished Muslims in India and across the world a very happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). This day commemorates the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) – mercy for all worlds, whose life and teachings are a beacon of light for the entire humanity.

