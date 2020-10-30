UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) Celebrated In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:40 PM

Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated here on Friday with full religious zeal and fervour.

The day started with special prayers and Durood-o-Salaam after Fajr prayers in all mosques of the city.

More than 150 Milad processions were take out while the main procession in the city was taken out from Darbar Muhaddis-e-Azam Pakistan, Hazrat Abu Al-Fazal Allama Muhammad Sardar Ahmad Qadri Rizvi at Markazi Sunni Rizvi Masjid Jhang Bazaar.

People on decorated vehicles, including motorcycles, rickshaws, cars, jeeps, mini loaders, buses and trucks, particiapted in Milad procession.

Small Milad processions were also taken out from various parts of the city which joined the main procession and marched up to Chowk Clock Tower where Markazi Milad Committee staged a big public gathering to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life, including lawyers, doctors, journalists, traders, industrialists, businessmen and public servants, participated in the procession.

Meanwhile, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labour Shakeel Shahid, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbaook AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Chairman Milad Committee Muneer Ahmad Noorani along with religious scholars and office bearers of trade organizations cut Milad cake.

Religious scholars addressed the participants and urged them to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for a successful life in this world and the hereafter.

Later, special prayers were also offered for sovereignty, progress and prosperity of Muslim Ummah.

The philanthropists also arranged free food on the routes of Milad processions.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Lawyers Vehicles Jhang Progress Muhammad Ali Shakeel Mosque Muslim All From Mini Labour

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

12 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

27 minutes ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

3 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

5 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.