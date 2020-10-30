Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated here on Friday with full religious zeal and fervour.

The day started with special prayers and Durood-o-Salaam after Fajr prayers in all mosques of the city.

More than 150 Milad processions were take out while the main procession in the city was taken out from Darbar Muhaddis-e-Azam Pakistan, Hazrat Abu Al-Fazal Allama Muhammad Sardar Ahmad Qadri Rizvi at Markazi Sunni Rizvi Masjid Jhang Bazaar.

People on decorated vehicles, including motorcycles, rickshaws, cars, jeeps, mini loaders, buses and trucks, particiapted in Milad procession.

Small Milad processions were also taken out from various parts of the city which joined the main procession and marched up to Chowk Clock Tower where Markazi Milad Committee staged a big public gathering to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life, including lawyers, doctors, journalists, traders, industrialists, businessmen and public servants, participated in the procession.

Meanwhile, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labour Shakeel Shahid, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbaook AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Chairman Milad Committee Muneer Ahmad Noorani along with religious scholars and office bearers of trade organizations cut Milad cake.

Religious scholars addressed the participants and urged them to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for a successful life in this world and the hereafter.

Later, special prayers were also offered for sovereignty, progress and prosperity of Muslim Ummah.

The philanthropists also arranged free food on the routes of Milad processions.