Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) Celebrated In Sargodha

Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:20 PM

Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated with religious fervour across the district on Friday.

Hundreds of rallies and processions were taken while the main procession of Eid Milad was taken out from Jamia Mosque Hamid Ali Shah.

People distributed different kinds of food, sweet, milk and beverages among participants of rallies and the poor.

People had decorated their houses, shops, streets and markets while public and private buildings were also decorated with colourful lights.

Meanwhile, strict security measures were adopted by the district administration and thepolice.

