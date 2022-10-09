Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated with religious fervour across the district on Sunday.

Hundreds of rallies and processions were taken out while the main procession of Eid Milad was taken out from Jamia Mosque Hamid Ali Shah.

People distributed different kinds of food, sweets, milk and beverages among the participants of rallies and the poor.

People decorated their houses, shops, streets and markets while public and private sectorsbuildings were also decorated tastefully with colourful lights.

Meanwhile, strict security measures were adopted by the district administration and the police.