UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) Celebrated In Sialkot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated with religious fervor and enthusiasm in Sialkot, Pasrur Sambrial and Daska tehsils of Sialkot district on Sunday.

The daylong programmes started with special prayers for the unity, prosperity and solidarity of the country and for early liberation Indian held Kashmir in all mosques of the district.

Special programmes were held under the auspices of several religious, educational and cultural organizations for paying glowing tributes to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

A big procession was also taken out from the city, which after passing through its traditional routes terminated at Imam Sahib in the evening.

Similarly, many small and big Eid Milad processions were also brought out in many rural areas of the district. Religious leaders and scholars while addressing the procession urged the people that they should mould their lives according to golden principles of islam as well as the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to cope with multifarious problems.

They appealed to the people that they should forge unity among their ranks for rooting out the menace of terrorism, militancy, extremism and foil the conspiracies of anti-state elements. Islam is a religion of peace, tolerance and brotherhood and strongly condemn the killing of innocent people, they added.

All bazaars, commercial centres, shopping centres, government and private buildings were illuminated tastefully on the occasion.

Food and sweets were also distributed among the poor, widows and destitute while some local organizations and individuals also distributed food and gifts among patients in different local hospitals.

All shopping malls, commercial centres, bazaars and streets were decorated with colourful buntings, flags and other decorative stuff.

Related Topics

India Poor Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial Sunday Gold All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police urge careful driving during sever ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Artificial Intelligence Network launched to ac ..

36 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi: We aim to rewrite rules of publi ..

36 minutes ago

MoHAP wins IHF Gold Award for Excellence in Leader ..

1 hour ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum welcomes 6 ..

2 hours ago

Union Coop announces total transactions through it ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.