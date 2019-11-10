Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in Sialkot

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated with religious fervor and enthusiasm in Sialkot, Pasrur Sambrial and Daska tehsils of Sialkot district on Sunday.

The daylong programmes started with special prayers for the unity, prosperity and solidarity of the country and for early liberation Indian held Kashmir in all mosques of the district.

Special programmes were held under the auspices of several religious, educational and cultural organizations for paying glowing tributes to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

A big procession was also taken out from the city, which after passing through its traditional routes terminated at Imam Sahib in the evening.

Similarly, many small and big Eid Milad processions were also brought out in many rural areas of the district. Religious leaders and scholars while addressing the procession urged the people that they should mould their lives according to golden principles of islam as well as the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to cope with multifarious problems.

They appealed to the people that they should forge unity among their ranks for rooting out the menace of terrorism, militancy, extremism and foil the conspiracies of anti-state elements. Islam is a religion of peace, tolerance and brotherhood and strongly condemn the killing of innocent people, they added.

All bazaars, commercial centres, shopping centres, government and private buildings were illuminated tastefully on the occasion.

Food and sweets were also distributed among the poor, widows and destitute while some local organizations and individuals also distributed food and gifts among patients in different local hospitals.

All shopping malls, commercial centres, bazaars and streets were decorated with colourful buntings, flags and other decorative stuff.