Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with great religious enthusiasm in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Like others parts of the country, 12th Rabiul Awal, the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was celebrated with great religious enthusiasm across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of the country and unity of Muslim Ummah.

Large Milad processions were taken out in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts.

In Peshawar, main Milad procession was taken out from Milad Chowk Rampura gate Hasthnagri and passed through their prescribed routes.

Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan visited Shelter Home at Pachagai Road Peshawar and ate meals with poor and distributed sweets among shelter-less people.

He also inquired about their problems. He was accompanied by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information Kamran Bangash, Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai and elected MPAs of Peshawar City.

Milad processions were also held in Mardan, Swat, Abbottabad, Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Waziristan and others districts.

People of all walks of life including civil society organizations, Government departments, NGOs, educational institutions and private organizations have arranged special programs in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi's (PBUH) celebrations.

The people exchanged and distributed sweets on the occasion.