Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious fervor in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid Miladun-Nabi was celebrated with religious fervor and devotion across Punjab capital city on Sunday (12th of Rabiul-Awwal, the birth day of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The day dawned with special prayers for security of the country and national solidarity, while Pak Army squads presented 21-guns salute to express deep love with Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Public and private buildings in the city were profusely decorated with glitter papers, electric lamps and blinking lights, while the Muslims arranged Durood and Salam Mehfil (ceremonies) in mosques, madaris, markets, and homes to pay glowing tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), besides distributing Nazar-e-Niaz and Langar (charity food) among the people throughout the day.

Streets and bazaars all across the metropolitan city were adorned with buntings, while the children remained busy in preparing the traditional decorative Pahariyan (hills), models of both the Holy Mosques of Masjid-ul-Haram (Khana Kaba) and Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH).

Eid Miladun-Nabi processions and rallies were also taken out from various localities and decorative gates and models, calligraphic banners and posters were placed on the routes. On this occasion, Ulema, Mashaikh and religious scholars highlighted the holy and glorious life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and advised the Muslim Ummah to follow in the footprints of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). They said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) brought an unprecedented revolution in the history of mankind and he is an embodiment of mercy for the entire humanity. They stressed the need for following the teachings of islam in letter and spirit, adding that Quran and Sunnah are the basis of Islam that is complete code of life.

The main procession organised by Markazi Committee Taqrebaat Jashan Eid Miladun-Nabi (PBUH), was taken out from Lahore Railway Station.

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and the Central Procession Committee Chairman Malik Pervez Rabbani jointly kick started the main procession. On this occasion, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry presided over the ceremony held to highlight the holy life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), while AJK MLA Ghulam Mohiyyuddin Dewan and Sahibzada Tariq Wali elevated the national flag. The event also featured a sports festival that was inaugurated by Javed Miandad and Jamshaid Cheema.

More than 50 small processions also joined this main procession which passed through its traditional route of Chowk Australia, Branderth Road, Gawal Mandi, Bansanwala Bazaar, Shah Alam Market Chowk, Anarkali, Circular Road, Lohari Gate, Mori Gate and Bhati Gate, and ended at Darbar Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (R.A).

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Pandit Lal Bhaggat Khokhar from Hindu community, Sardar Bishan Singh from Sikh community, Father Joseph from Christian community, Zubair Khan Niazi, Hammad Niazi, Malik Nawaz Awan, Moeenul Haq Alvi, and thousands of other people attended the procession.

The 88th traditional central procession was also taken out from Jamia Masjid-e-Hanafia, Mohalla Kashmiri Sadhwan inside Akbari Gate. The procession, while passing through its traditional route including Chohatta Mufti Baqir, Akbari Mandi and Circular road, reached at Milad Chowk Dehli Gate where small processions from other areas also joined the main procession. Later on, a grand Mehfil-i-Milad was held and the Ulema and Mashaikh highlight Seerat-un-Nabi (Holy life of the Prophet Muhammad PBUH).

After that procession moved ahead towards its route including Lehenga Mandi, Bazaar Hakeeman, Oonchi Masjid Bhati Gate and culminated at Darbar Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

Lahore police put in place effective and foolproof security arrangements along sides of all the processions and around the Mehfil-e-Miladun-Nabi (PBUH), by deploying heavy contingents of cops.