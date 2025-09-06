Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious fervor in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Eid Miladun Nabi, the birthday of holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday.

A central procession of Eid-Milandun Nabi was taken out from Milad Chowk Peshawar, which culminated peacefully after passing through designated routes.

The participants raised slogan of Allah-o-Akbar, Ya Rasool Allah (SAWW), and recited Darood Sharif besides Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAWW).

The city was giving festive look as the streets, roads, bazaars, shopping centres, and government buildings were beautifully decorated and illuminated with colourful lights on 12th Rabiul Awal.

Stringent security measures were taken place with additional deployment of police. Entry and exit routes of the processions were cordoned off by concrete blocks and tents. Special security arrangements were made by District Police and police personnel accompanied the procession throughout the route.

A number of events of Mehfil-i-Naat and Milad held while processions were taken out to express love, devotion and respect for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

A large number of people, including religious scholars were participated in the processions.

Special conferences and events were arranged to pay respect to the last messenger whose life and teachings are beacon of light for the whole mankind.

People showered rose petals on the participants of the procession while special cleanliness arrangements were made on the routes.Milad processions also held in Swat, Abbottabad, DI Khan, Bannu and all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Seerat conference was held at Governor House Peshawar with KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi as chief guest highlighted the Life and Seerah of the holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

Naat competitions were held in schools and colleges highlighted different aspects of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Hijatul Wida, the last sermon of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) were also highlighted by the speakers and religious scholars.

APP/fam