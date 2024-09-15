Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) Celebrations Held At Governor House
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the importance of following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), stating that adhering to these teachings is essential for a meaningful life.
He added that the system of Mustafa (PBUH) holds the solution to all our problems. Kamran Khan Tessori expressed these views while addressing the first spiritually uplifting gathering held at Governor House in connection with the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
The Governor House was beautifully adorned with colorful lights and decorative illuminations, creating a serene and vibrant atmosphere.
He further expressed his gratitude, saying, "It is my good fortune that I was appointed as the Governor of Sindh on the blessed day of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.
" He also announced that throughout the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 12 gatherings in honor of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) will be held at Governor House, including a Khatm-e-Nabuwwat conference.
The event concluded with special prayers for the prosperity and development of the nation. Pir Muhammad Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman, Sajjada Nashin of Darbar Aalia Muhammadiya Eidgah Sharif, Rawalpindi, delivered a special address at the gathering.
Renowned Naat reciters such as Ghulam Mustafa and Aamir Fayyazi, among others, also participated, captivating the audience with their recitations in praise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Children barred from sitting on driver’s seat of rickshaws2 minutes ago
-
Report exposes surge in arrests under draconian laws in IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
PM actively working to address challenges facing Pakistan: Syedaal Khan2 minutes ago
-
Young graduates of safety courses poised for better careers: Malik Ghulam Murtaza2 minutes ago
-
Governor confers awards on individuals for excellence in diplomacy2 minutes ago
-
Three-lane carriageway of Walton Road project to be competed by Oct 2012 minutes ago
-
07 outlaws busted; drugs, weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
Minister announces evening OPDs at THQ, DHQ hospitals12 minutes ago
-
MPA visits Kisan card distribution centre Dunyapur12 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 1,000 electricity pilferers in Muridke12 minutes ago
-
JK PM assures all possible financial resources for the uplift of state-run AJK University12 minutes ago
-
3 cops suspended, 4 others arrested over power abuse12 minutes ago