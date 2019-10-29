Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) on Nov 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated with traditional fervour and zeal on November 10, Sunday, under the auspices Central Milad Committee in the provincial capital.

In this regard, the central Miladun Nabi (PBUH) procession will be taken out from Railway station which will culminate at Data Sahib after passing through its traditional route.

This was disclosed by Central committee president Malik Pervez Rabbani at a reception held here on Tuesday.

The district administration will ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion, he added.