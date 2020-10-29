UrduPoint.com
Eid-Miladun Nabi (PBUH): Pillion Riding Banned In Federal Capital

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Eid-Miladun Nabi (PBUH): Pillion riding banned in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration Thursday imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the Federal capital, banning pillion riding till 11:59 pm October 30 to avoid any untoward incident during Eid Miladun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), to be celebrated on Friday.

"It has been brought to appear to me that certain pillion riders are likely to resort to violence and acts of sabotage, aimed at disrupting peace and tranquility causing damage to public life and property during the Eid Miladun Nabi 2020," said a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat office.

"This order shall remain enforce till 30th Day of October 2020 till 11:59pm," it added.

