Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) celebrated in Dera with religious zeal

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated with profound religious zeal and fervor in the district on Wednesday, commemorating the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The special prayers for the unity of Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity were offered in the Masajid after prayers.

In this regard, different ceremonies were held and around 50 processions were also taken out from different areas of the district with its attendees expressing their profound reverence and deep affection for the Holy Prophet (SAW).

The Ulema and other speakers urged the people to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to get success in this world and the hereafter.

Out of 50 processions taken out across the district, three major processions were taken out in Dera Ismail Khan Tehsil.

The main Milad procession was taken out by Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (Deoband) from Haqnawaz Park and culminated at Hafiz Jamal ground in Muslim Bazaar after passing through various routes of the city.

The second procession was taken out by Jamaat Ahl-e-Sunnat (Barelvi), led by its District President Syed Nazakat Shah along with Maulana Masoodul Hasan Nizami, from Jamia Masjid Taj, Town Hall and culminated at Liaquat Park after passing through Circular road.

The district police had taken stringent security measures to ensure peaceful celebration of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW).

The district was divided into three divisions and six sectors where around 1100 police officers and personnel had been deputed to perform their duties for the security of around 50 processions across the district.