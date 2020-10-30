Eid Miladun-Nabi (SAWS) celebrated with religious fervor in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The people of Balochistan celebrated Eid Miladun-Nabi (SAWS) here on Friday with religious zeal and fervor. The followers offered special prayer in mosques in the morning for unity and solidarity of the Ummah and Pakistan.

The day dawned with 21-gun salute in the provincial capital. Milad processions were taken out in all districts headquarters in the province.

The provincial capital was decorated with colourful banners and buntings while mosques and other major public and private buildings were illuminated with colourful lights giving festive look.

A large number of contingents of law enforcement agencies were deployed at respective routes of procession to avert any untoward incident.

The main Milad procession was taken out in the provincial capital. The participants joined the rally on decorated vehicles and camels from different parts of the city and merged at Meezan Chowk where it turned into a public meeting where students recited Naat and ulema and scholars addressed the gathering.

Scholars greeted all Muslims on this auspicious day and highlighted various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (SAWS).

Various religious, educational, cultural and social organizations had arranged special functions, Naat Khawani and Mahafil-i-Milad. Qirat and Naat competitions were also held to mark the day.

The main function 'Seerat Conference' was held at Ismail Masjid where Maulna Iftikhar Ahmed Chishti and other ulema addressed the conference and underlined the significance of the day and highlighted its broader meaning.

They called upon the people to follow the footsteps and teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAWS). His teachings could only lead to right path and success in the world as well as in the hereafter. His life is a practical demonstration of the teachings of the Quran.

They said the Holy Prophet (SAWS) is a perfect human model not only for the believers but for the entire mankind. His life and piety of character always offer practical solutions to all problems that confront people of all times.