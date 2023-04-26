Eid Milan get together held at NEPRA Tower

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :An Eid Milan get together was organized here Wednesday at National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tower which was attended by large number of NEPRA employees.

The event was graced by the Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H.

Farooqi and Member of the Authority, Mathar Niaz Rana, said a press release.

They extended Eid greetings to the employees and also lauded their services for the betterment of power sector. They stressed the need to work in harmony to produce better results in future.

The employees also appreciated the Authority for creating a conducive environment.