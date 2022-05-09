Eid Milan organized for special children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Eid Millan party was organized in honor of special children at Dar-ul- Sukoun by Syed Foundation with a view to make them part of the Eid celebrations and make the atmosphere full of happiness and joy for them on Eid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :An Eid Millan party was organized in honor of special children at Dar-ul- Sukoun by Syed Foundation with a view to make them part of the Eid celebrations and make the atmosphere full of happiness and joy for them on Eid.

New Port Institute Chairperson Huma Bukhari, Syed Foundation President Syed Wasimuddin Hashmi, KSF Senior VP Tehmina Asif, CEO Dar Ul Sukun Savio Pereira and Bonny Bornshin, Manager Corporate & Donor Relations Dar Ul Sukun and a large number of mentally and physically challenged children attended the program, said a statement on Monday.

The guests mingled with the special children; conducted a photo-shoot with them.

The special children were also presented various gifts to make them feel good on Eid.

On the occasion, music was played and children performed which made the atmosphere filled with joy.