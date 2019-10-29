UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Millad-un-Nabi (SAW) To Be Celebrated With Religious Zeal And Fervour : DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:10 PM

Eid Millad-un-Nabi (SAW) to be celebrated with religious zeal and fervour : DC

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmad Jafar said on Tuesday that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was a great day for the whole Muslim Ummah and it was our responsibility to celebrate the day with religious fervor.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting convened to review the arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) celebrations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Junaid Hameed Samo, representatives of Milad Committee, leaders of religious organizations, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadeer, Rangers, traffic police, local government, health and other related officials attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner instructed all assistant commissioners to form management committees at tehsil level in connection with the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) arrangements.

He said the committee shall hold meetings with Ulema and resolve their issues.

He further directed for removal encroachments on the procession routes immediately.

The deputy commissioner ensured the religious leaders that the district administration would have all possible cooperation in connection with Eid-Milad-un-Nabi while a control room would be set up at district level.

He instructed Hesco authorities to avoid load shedding during the programs of Mehfil-e- Milad.

He also directed police department to make foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and also deploy traffic police on procession routes with a traffic plan for maintaining traffic flow.

The DC instructed officials of all government departments to illuminate government office buildings besides organizing Naat Khawani contests in schools and colleges.

He also instructed municipal committee staff to arrange sanitation and cleanliness drive on procession routes and around all Mosques.

He said on the 12th of Rabi-al-Awwal, fruit and sweets would be distributed among the hospitalized patients and sweets among the prison inmates.

During the meeting, the scholars and religious leaders of Jamaat-ul-Ahle Sunnat presented proposals and suggestions and also apprised their problems regarding celebration of Eid Millad-un-Nabi SAW.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Traffic Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Lebanese Premier to tender his resignation

45 minutes ago

One year on, KhalifaSat captures 7,250 images, com ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations wi ..

60 minutes ago

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

2 hours ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.