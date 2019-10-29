Eid Millad-un-Nabi (SAW) to be celebrated with religious zeal and fervour : DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmad Jafar said on Tuesday that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was a great day for the whole Muslim Ummah and it was our responsibility to celebrate the day with religious fervor.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting convened to review the arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) celebrations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Junaid Hameed Samo, representatives of Milad Committee, leaders of religious organizations, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadeer, Rangers, traffic police, local government, health and other related officials attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner instructed all assistant commissioners to form management committees at tehsil level in connection with the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) arrangements.

He said the committee shall hold meetings with Ulema and resolve their issues.

He further directed for removal encroachments on the procession routes immediately.

The deputy commissioner ensured the religious leaders that the district administration would have all possible cooperation in connection with Eid-Milad-un-Nabi while a control room would be set up at district level.

He instructed Hesco authorities to avoid load shedding during the programs of Mehfil-e- Milad.

He also directed police department to make foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and also deploy traffic police on procession routes with a traffic plan for maintaining traffic flow.

The DC instructed officials of all government departments to illuminate government office buildings besides organizing Naat Khawani contests in schools and colleges.

He also instructed municipal committee staff to arrange sanitation and cleanliness drive on procession routes and around all Mosques.

He said on the 12th of Rabi-al-Awwal, fruit and sweets would be distributed among the hospitalized patients and sweets among the prison inmates.

During the meeting, the scholars and religious leaders of Jamaat-ul-Ahle Sunnat presented proposals and suggestions and also apprised their problems regarding celebration of Eid Millad-un-Nabi SAW.