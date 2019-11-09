Eid Millad-un-Nabi (SAW) To Be Celebrated With Religious Fervor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 09:16 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto has directed all schools, colleges, hospitals, Industrial Home, Darul Amaan, Blind Association and jail authorities to celebrate Jashn Eid Milad-un Nabi (SAW) with religious fervor
In a circular, Deputy Commissioner has directed heads of these institutions to hold Seerat-un-Nabi Seminars Mahafie Milad, Qirat and Naat contests on 12th of Rabiul Awwal.
He has also directed to distribute gifts and sweets in hospitals, jail, Darul Amaan and in Sanaat Zar (Industrial Home).