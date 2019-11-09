UrduPoint.com
Eid Millad-un-Nabi (SAW) To Be Celebrated With Religious Fervor

Eid Millad-un-Nabi (SAW) to be celebrated with religious fervor

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto has directed all schools, colleges, hospitals, Industrial Home, Darul Amaan, Blind Association and jail authorities to celebrate Jashn Eid Milad-un Nabi (SAW) with religious fervor.

In a circular, Deputy Commissioner has directed heads of these institutions to hold Seerat-un-Nabi Seminars Mahafie Milad, Qirat and Naat contests on 12th of Rabiul Awwal.

He has also directed to distribute gifts and sweets in hospitals, jail, Darul Amaan and in Sanaat Zar (Industrial Home).

