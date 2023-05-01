Eid Millan party hosted for special athletes, children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Karachi Sports Foundation in collaboration with Syed Foundation, organized an Eid Millan party at Darul Sukoon Head Office in honour of special athletes and children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Karachi sports Foundation in collaboration with Syed Foundation, organized an Eid Millan party at Darul Sukoon Head Office in honour of special athletes and children.

According to a communique issued here on Monday, DAM Enterprises CEO Amin Merchant, Fruit Nation's Faisal Khan, Darul Sukoon CEO Savio Perara, Manager Corporate Bonny Bornshin, Pakistan Olympic Environment Commission Member Tehmina Asif, Karachi Sports Foundation President Waseem Hashmi, Karachi Tax Bar Former Secretary Shahab Ahmad and a large number of special children participated in the event.

The guests of the event mingled with the special children, took pictures with them and distributed gifts among them.

The children danced while enjoying the music.