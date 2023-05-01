UrduPoint.com

Eid Millan Party Hosted For Special Athletes, Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Eid Millan party hosted for special athletes, children

Karachi Sports Foundation in collaboration with Syed Foundation, organized an Eid Millan party at Darul Sukoon Head Office in honour of special athletes and children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Karachi sports Foundation in collaboration with Syed Foundation, organized an Eid Millan party at Darul Sukoon Head Office in honour of special athletes and children.

According to a communique issued here on Monday, DAM Enterprises CEO Amin Merchant, Fruit Nation's Faisal Khan, Darul Sukoon CEO Savio Perara, Manager Corporate Bonny Bornshin, Pakistan Olympic Environment Commission Member Tehmina Asif, Karachi Sports Foundation President Waseem Hashmi, Karachi Tax Bar Former Secretary Shahab Ahmad and a large number of special children participated in the event.

The guests of the event mingled with the special children, took pictures with them and distributed gifts among them.

The children danced while enjoying the music.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Sports Music Dam Olympics Event

Recent Stories

Regional tectonics shift as Saudi officials warmly ..

Regional tectonics shift as Saudi officials warmly welcome Iranian official

8 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince issues resolution forming co ..

Fujairah Crown Prince issues resolution forming committee on emirate’s partici ..

12 minutes ago
 Dubai to host World Free Zones Organizations 9th A ..

Dubai to host World Free Zones Organizations 9th Annual International Conference ..

12 minutes ago
 Mirziyoyev: Uzbek reformer with autocratic tendenc ..

Mirziyoyev: Uzbek reformer with autocratic tendencies

8 minutes ago
 Those exploit laborers' rights to be brought to ju ..

Those exploit laborers' rights to be brought to justice: Chief Minister Balochis ..

2 minutes ago
 General authority for survey, Geospatial informati ..

General authority for survey, Geospatial information participates in UN World Da ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.