Eid: Over the years, more Pakistanis report celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in their ancestral village or some city other than where they live

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, over the years, more Pakistanis report celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in their ancestral village or some city other than where they live.

During the past decade, there has been a 14% decline in the percentage of people who report spending Eid in their city of residence. A nationally representative sample of men and women from urban areas across the four provinces was asked, “Where did you celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr this year?” In response in 2019, 61% said they celebrated it in the city where they live, 20% said in their ancestral village and 13% said in some other city.

6% did not know or wish to respond.