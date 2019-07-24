UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid: Over The Years, More Pakistanis Report Celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr In Their Ancestral Village Or Some City Other Than Where They Live

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:10 PM

Eid: Over the years, more Pakistanis report celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in their ancestral village or some city other than where they live

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, over the years, more Pakistanis report celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in their ancestral village or some city other than where they live

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, over the years, more Pakistanis report celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in their ancestral village or some city other than where they live.

During the past decade, there has been a 14% decline in the percentage of people who report spending Eid in their city of residence. A nationally representative sample of men and women from urban areas across the four provinces was asked, “Where did you celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr this year?” In response in 2019, 61% said they celebrated it in the city where they live, 20% said in their ancestral village and 13% said in some other city.

6% did not know or wish to respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup Women 2019 From

Recent Stories

US Congress welcomes PM Imran in Urdu

2 minutes ago

Indian Deputy HC summoned at FO over LoC ceasefire ..

4 seconds ago

'Huge battle' - South Africa recall big guns for A ..

5 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

7 seconds ago

Imran emerges as strong advocate of Kashmiris: Dr ..

4 minutes ago

Teshil Council presents Rs242.6mln fiscal budget f ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.