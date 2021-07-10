Eid package distributed among poor, orphans in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) ::Eid-ul-Azha package including clothes and other food items has distributed among the poor and orphans in the Nawagai Tehsil of District Bajaur.

According to details, the Eid package was distributed among 150 poor and orphaned children by the Fabilullah Welfare Organization in Najur Nawagai.

Speaking to the media, Haji Walayat, founder of the organization, said that Muslims of Pakistan and especially the middle class of Bajaur should take care of their children as well as the needy in the area before Eid-ul-Azhaso that they too could enjoy Eid.

Apart from Sheikh Jahanzada, leader of Awami National Party, other political and social personalities also attended the function and appreciated the efforts of the organization.