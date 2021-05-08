Eid Package For Children And Families Of Police Martyrs
Umer Jamshaid 16 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:43 PM
Kohat , May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Among 85 families and children of police martyrs DPO Khalid Mehmood has distributed Eid package here in Kohat.
To provide relief to the children and families of martyrs, DPO has created Martyrs Desk. At this occasion DPO has paid tributes to the martyrs of Kohat police and has said that their sacrifices will be remembered forever,' It is revealed in press release issued by spokesman of Kohat police.