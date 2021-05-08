Eid package for children and families of police martyrs

Among 85 families and children of police martyrs DPO Khalid Mehmood has distributed Eid package here in Kohat

Kohat , May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Among 85 families and children of police martyrs DPO Khalid Mehmood has distributed Eid package here in Kohat.

To provide relief to the children and families of martyrs, DPO has created Martyrs Desk. At this occasion DPO has paid tributes to the martyrs of Kohat police and has said that their sacrifices will be remembered forever,' It is revealed in press release issued by spokesman of Kohat police.