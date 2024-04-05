Eid Packages Distributed Among Families Of Martyred Cops
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 07:45 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The police department distributed Eid packages among the families of martyred cops here on Friday. CPO Cap (Rtd) Muhammad Ali Zia visited the homes of the martyrs, met their family members and handed over Eid packages.
He said that nations never forget their heroes, martyrs and their families, adding that the families of the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the nation cannot be ignored, especially on Eid.
He said that martyrs are not only the pride of the police department but also the nation.
He said that the gifts were not a substitute for the great sacrifice of the martyrs, but they were meant to assure their heirs that they were not alone.
