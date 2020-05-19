UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Packs To Be Distributed Among Police Shuhda Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:05 PM

Eid packs to be distributed among police Shuhda families

Eid gift packs will be distributed among the families of police Shuhda in Faisalabad from Wednesday, May 20, 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) : Eid gift packs will be distributed among the families of police Shuhda in Faisalabad from Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry told APP here on Tuesday that there were 116 Shuhda (martyrs) of Police Department in Faisalabad division and Eid packs would be provided to their families.

He said that each pack consisted of Rs.5000 in cash, flour bag of 20-kilogram, 8-kg rice, 5-kg sugar, 5-kg pulses, 5-kg onion, 2-kg cooking oil/ghee, 2-kg noodles, 500-gram tea packet, 500-gram spices, 2 packets of salt, 4 packets of dish wash bars, 5 pieces of bath soap, 500-ml sanitizer, 20 face-masks, etc.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Bath May 2020 From Salfi Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

Marriage Hall Association demands govt to open mar ..

11 minutes ago

Razak Dawood for perusing 'Make in Pakistan Policy ..

4 minutes ago

Law minister chairs meeting of cabinet committee o ..

5 minutes ago

CJP says concerns are not about money but about qu ..

29 minutes ago

UN Envoy Says Syria's Constitutional Committee Mee ..

2 minutes ago

European auto market hit by record sales plunge

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.