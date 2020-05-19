Eid packs to be distributed among police Shuhda families

(@FahadShabbir)

Eid gift packs will be distributed among the families of police Shuhda in Faisalabad from Wednesday, May 20, 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) : Eid gift packs will be distributed among the families of police Shuhda in Faisalabad from Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry told APP here on Tuesday that there were 116 Shuhda (martyrs) of Police Department in Faisalabad division and Eid packs would be provided to their families.

He said that each pack consisted of Rs.5000 in cash, flour bag of 20-kilogram, 8-kg rice, 5-kg sugar, 5-kg pulses, 5-kg onion, 2-kg cooking oil/ghee, 2-kg noodles, 500-gram tea packet, 500-gram spices, 2 packets of salt, 4 packets of dish wash bars, 5 pieces of bath soap, 500-ml sanitizer, 20 face-masks, etc.