Eid Prayer At 7.30 A.m. In Faisal Mosque

The Eid-ul-Fitr prayer would be offered at 7.30 a.m. in Faisal Mosque, said Dawah Academy of International Islamic University Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The Eid-ul-Fitr prayer would be offered at 7.30 a.m. in Faisal Mosque, said Dawah academy of International Islamic University Islamabad.

Prof Dr Muhammad Tahir Hakeem from the Faculty of Shariah and Law will deliver Khutaba-e-Eid-ul-Fitr, said a press release.

All necessary measures have been taken by the management of Faisal Mosque to strictly follow standard operating procedures issued by the government to prevent Covid-19's third surge.

