Eid Prayer Offered At Three Mosques In Distt Muz,garh

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Eid prayer offered at three mosques in distt Muz,garh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Eid prayer was offered at three different mosques of the district despite announcement of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr on May 03 (Tuesday).

The Eid prayer was offered at Qasba Gurmani mosque where Qari Ghulam Rasool Jaglani assured people that the moon has been sighted last night.

The second prayer was offered at Tenki Mor Qasba Gurmani Basti Zoor while the third Eid prayer was offered at Chistian Wali Masjid in Kothaywala area of Kot Sultan Paharpur of Kot Addu.

A total of 15 to 20 people were participated in each Eid prayers, however, the majority of people would celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr as per the announcement of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan.

