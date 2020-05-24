Eid prayer offered in federal capital under anti-COVID-19 SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Faithful here on Sunday offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayer while following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of social distancing and other precautionary measures announced by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Eid prayer was held at 997 mosques, 33 Imambargahs and other open places of the Federal capital.

This year Eid is being celebrated across the country on same day, but with simplicity due to the threat of COVID-19 and Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft crash.

The simultaneous observance of the festivity in every nook and cranny of the country help boost national unity and harmony in the testing time.

At Eid congregation, special prayers were offered for victims of Friday's PIA plane crash and those who died of the virus.

Prayers were also offered for early liberation of occupied Muslim territories including Kashmir and Palestine. The Ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid- ul-Fitr.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah, besides getting rid of the caronavirus.

Imam (prayer leader) of F-6/1 mosque Muhammad Usman told APP said that faithful were asked to follow the SOPs announced by the government while offering the Eid prayer.

He said special deployments were made of volunteers inside the masque to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

Khateeb, Main Jamia Masjid Media Town Jahangir Khan while talking to APP said the society had deployed special guard for the SOPs implementation announced by the government to avert the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, "The SOPs were announced by the government for the safety of the public and we have to follow them for our own safety and security from the coronavirus that badly affected the world including Pakistan".

In his sermon he emphasized upon people not to hug each other as per the SOPs and just extend Eid greetings maintaining the advised distance.

Talking to APP a spokesperson of Islamabad Police said the city Police had devised a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr and special deployments were made to guard worship places besides measures of effective patrolling in various areas of the city.

On the directions Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has devised the security plan. As per plan, 2,500 policemen have performed security duties to guard religious gatherings at open places, mosques and Imambargahs.

He said, special security arrangements were put in place at Faisal Mosque. He added that the bomb disposal squad had also been directed to conduct checking of various areas.

The spokesman said police were coordinating with the districts departments for the ensuring security.