Eid Prayer Offered In Metropolis Under Strict Security, Anti-COVID-19 SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 02:10 PM

Eid prayer offered in metropolis under strict security, anti-COVID-19 SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The faithful here on Sunday offered Eid prayers to commemorate the holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr observing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to combat coronavirus threat.

Majority of mosques organized two congregational of Eid prayers at different timings observing the SOP of social distancing, while strict security arrangements were made by the police and Rangers to ensure safety of citizens.

Management of mosques also placed volunteers to guide people observe SOPs.

Eid prayer was offered at Darul Uloom Amjadia, Memon Eidgah ground Kharadar, Sabeel Wali Masjid Guru Mandir, Thanvi Masjid Lines Area, Binori Town Mosque, Kanzul Iman Masjid, Grumandir; Zainab Masjid, Jamshed Road and other Eid gahs and mosques in commercial hub of Pakistan.

People observed the Eid with simplicity because of recent tragedy of Pakistan International Airlines plane crash in Karachi and loss of lives due to COVID-19.

Special prayers were also offered for the victims of PIA's plane crash tragedy and those who passed away due to coronavirus.

The faithful and ulema also offered special prayers for complete elimination of coronavirus, recovery of those infected with COVID19 and safety and prosperity of the whole Muslim World, especially, Pakistan.

