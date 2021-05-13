Eid prayer offered with Complete SOPs in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Alike other cities in the country, People from port city celebrated Eidul Fitr on Thursday with religious zeal and fervor while also observing precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Eid prayers were held in open areas, mosques and Eidgahs following SOPs and other measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The main congregations of Eid prayer was held at Memon Majid, Liaguat Bagh, Nishtar Park, Johar Park and Stadium Ground in the metropolitan city.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the well-being of the country, while the ulema highlighted the significance of Eidul Fitr.

Prayers were also offered for the Muslims of Palestine and the people of occupied Kashmir