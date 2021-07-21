UrduPoint.com
Eid Prayer Offered With Complete SOPs In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Eid prayer offered with complete SOPs in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :People from port city celebrated Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday with religious zeal and fervor observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curtail spread of the covid-19.

Eid prayers were held at open areas in mosques and Eidgahs with strict compliance of SOPs.

The main congregations of Eid prayer were held at Memon Majid, Liaguat Bagh, Nishtar Park, Johar Park and Stadium Ground here in metropolitan city.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the well-being of the country, while the ulema highlighted the significance of Eid ul Azha.

Prayers were also offered for the success of freedom movement of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

More Stories From Pakistan

