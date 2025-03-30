Eid prayer timings announced in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The schedule for Eid prayer timings in Peshawar was officially released here on Sunday.

According to the announcement, the main Eid congregation at the Central Eidgah on Charsadda Road will be held at 7:00 a m.

As per the schedule, the Eid prayer at Masjid Mahabat Khan (Bazaar Masgaran) will be offered at 7:00 a. m. while at Ashrafia Mosque (Fakirabad), the Eid prayer will be offered at 7:30 a m.

For Hayatabad dwellers, the Eid prayer will be offered at 7:30 a.m. in Bagh Naran Park, while in Sher Khan Market Park, Hayatabad Phase 7, the Eid prayer will be offered at 7:30 AM.

In Masjid Zaid Bin Harith Hayatabad Phase 2, the Eid prayer will be offered at 6:45 AM.

At Qasim Ali Khan Mosque (Qissa Khwani), the Eid prayer will be at 7:00 a.m. while in Wazir Bagh Ground, the Eid prayer will be offered at 7:00 a m. At Jamia Masjid Safa (Ghaziabad, Dila Zak Road) the time for Eid prayer will be 7:15 a.m.while in Jamia Masjid Phor Gran Chowk (Nasir Khan) the Eid prayer will be offered at 7:15 a. m.

Residents were advised to reach their designated prayer locations on time. The schedule ensures multiple options across different parts of the city to accommodate worshippers for the special Eid prayer.